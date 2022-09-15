Amid speculation of dropping three ministers from the cabinet to induct new entrants, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. Sawant, however, said it was a routine meeting.

“It was my scheduled meeting to discuss a programme to be held on September 17 (PMs Birthday). It was not related to politics or swearing-in,” Sawant told reporters here after meeting Pillai at the Raj Bhavan.

On Wednesday, eight Congress MLAs joined the BJP after forming a two-third majority group. Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes, are the eight legislators who have switched sides. Since then there is speculation that three among them will be inducted in the cabinet by dropping present Ministers.

According to sources, senior leader Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Sequeira and Michael Lobo would be inducted in the cabinet.

While the opposition parties in Goa have alleged that eight Congress MLAs who joined the BJP had “sold themselves as commodities”, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that they have joined without any conditions.

“As our nation is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last time (term) ten MLAs of the Congress had joined us and now eight have joined us. They have joined without any conditions,” Sawant had said.

“So far there is no decision over the induction of these new entrants. They have joined without any conditions,” Sawant said on Wednesday.

