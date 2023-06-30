Amid intense speculation on Friday that Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh may resign, he was prevented from going to the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Singh accompanied by several ministers and leaders at around 2.30 p.m. came out of his official bungalow and when his cavalcade tried to move towards Raj Bhavan, thousands of people, mostly women encircled his car and forced him to return.

Some media displayed Singh’s torn resignation letter addressed to the Governor.

Manipur government spokesman and Health and Family welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh said huge crowds prevented the Chief Minister from going to the Raj Bhavan.

“Chief Minister was upset over the incidents that took place during the past few days in Manipur. Now we are discussing the next course of action,” Singh told the media.

Some women holding banners and placards told the media that they would not allow Singh to resign.

Local media reported that the Chief Minister was supposed to meet the Governor at 10 a.m, then it was deferred to 1 p.m. and then to 3 p.m.

Raj Bhavan sources refused to say anything about the latest development, and did not confirm the Chief Minister’s meeting with the Governor.

Biren Singh went to Delhi on June 25 and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also visited Manipur for four days (May 29 – June 1) and announced a series of measures.

The measures included, constitution of a three-member Commission of Inquiry headed by former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, CBI inquiry in six cases, formation of a Joint Security Command headed by former CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh and a relief package for the victims and the affected families.

The development in Manipur comes when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was touring the violence-hit state and visiting various districts and meeting the affected people.

