Amid Ukraine war, Biden to travel to Poland

As Russia’s war on Ukraine is nearing a month, US President Joe Biden will embark on a visit to Poland this week after his scheduled meetings with NATO and European Union (EU) allies in Belgium, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Psaki said the President will travel to Poland on Friday following his meetings in Brussels, on Wednesday “with our NATO Allies, G7 leaders, and EU leaders to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia for its invasion”.

In Warsaw, he will hold a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

During the meeting, Biden will “discuss how the US, alongside our allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created”, Psaki added.

The President, however has no plans to visit Ukraine, according to the Press Secretary.

On Monday, Biden is scheduled to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Ukraine crisis.

