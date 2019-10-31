Amidst deadlock, Fadnavis calls on RSS chief

Nagpur, Nov 5 (IANS) Sparking fresh speculation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters here late on Tuesday night.

Fadnavis was closeted in a private meeting with Bhagwat, official sources said.

The development came hours after the state BJP President Chandrakant Patil announced in Mumbai that a BJP-led government would be formed very soon with Fadnavis as it’s leader.

Fadnavis came to Nagpur a day after he met BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

Interestingly, senior Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari had written to Bhagwat seeking his urgent intervention and for deploying Gadkari to hammer out a solution to the government formation imbroglio in the state. IANS first reported this crucial development on Monday.

–IANS

qn/arm