Amidst public protest to resign, SL President, PM hold crucial meeting

Amidst public protests around the country defying island-wide curfew on Sunday and government allies demanding to form a caretaker government, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are to decide on future on after a crucial meeting.

The two brothers on Sunday met several political allies who demanded the removal of their younger brother and Finance Minister Basil Rajapasa who is blamed for current economic crisis.

Reports in a section of media indicated a new Prime Minister is to be appointed either from the party or opposition in a bid to form a caretaker government. However, on Sunday night, Prime Minister Rajapaska denied certain media reports that he would step down from the post.

Resisting emergency law and curfew imposed to prevent Sunday’s protest initiated by a social media campaign, people and university students got onto the streets demanding President Rajapaksa step down.

Despite blocking of the social media by military, people from various parts of the country gathered to streets and chanted “Gota go, give our country back”.

Following violent protest near President Rajapaska’s house at Mirihana in Colombo suburbs on Thursday night, powerful emergency law followed by curfew was imposed.

Dried-up dollar reserves and depreciation have denied the island nation with fuel, LP gas, electricity and some daily essential food.

