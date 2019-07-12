Amir is playing with ‘kids’: Vijender Singh

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) After registering his 11th consecutive victory in professional boxing by outsmarting American Mike Snider in New Jersey recently, Vijender Singh on Thursday said that Pakistan-origin British pugilist Amir Khan has been playing with ‘kids’ so far.

Amir had raised questions over Vijender’s abilities and skills when the Indian boxer started his proffessional career.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event where he was felicitated for his recent win in the US, Vijender said: “I am always ready, you should ask him (Amir). He has been playing with ‘kids’ all these time. He was supposed to fight Neeraj Goyat, but our boxer got injured. Neeraj is junior to us. After that, he fought with some Australian boxer and won. As I said earlier, I maintain my stand that I’am any day ready to take him on… I just want to know when he will be ready.”

Both Amir and Vijender compete in different weight categories. The Indian pugilist’s weight category is higher than Amir’s.

“I am ready to reduce my weight. But meanwhile, Amir should also increase his weight. For a fight, we both will have to make some changes,” Vijender said.

On July 14, Vijender fought in the US for the first time, defeating Snider via technical knowckout. “I am happy with my performance as I learnt a lot there. I didn’t have much idea about Snider but I had watched videos of him on YouTube. In the first round, his punches were too tough and gave me a feeling that I am fighting with a real American. But once I got the momentum, there was no looking back,” he said.

“There are few more fights in America. If all goes well, we will push for a world championship bout in 2020,” Vijender added.

The 33-year-old also spoke of his dream, saying: “I want boxing to be famous in every corner of this country. That is why I want to open a club named Vijdender Boxing Club which will consist of many budding boxers whom I will meet at least once every month. I am thinking of opening the club here (Delhi) with around 100-150 pugilists. We will provide them with every possible help so that the youth who have taken wrong paths in life get back to the mainstream.”

Vijdender, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Delhi on a Congress ticket, also said that if given a chance, he would love to try his hands in the political ring. However, he won’t give up boxing which has given him the recognition.

