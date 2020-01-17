Amit Aggarwal is LFW’s Grand Finale designer

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANSlife) Amit Aggarwal is known for his powerful collections which are futuristic and a confluence of structure and fluidity. For the first time, the designer is all set to close the curtains on one of the leading fashion events in the country. The Summer/Resort 2020 edition promises to be its biggest yet.

Lakmé has introduced trendsetting themes which have turned into backdrops for spectacular Finales. This season Lakmé’s theme, #BetterIn3D, will explore the unseen dimension of beauty and fashion. The cue works well for Aggarwal, who constantly pushes his creativity prowess to scale new heights.

His latest collection, AXIL will be rendition of this theme. The designs will be symbolic of the modern woman who is strong yet gentle. Razor-sharp constructions will meet intricate patterns using unusual polymers woven into a fabric to create 3D forms through embroidery. Rich fabrics in shades of Greens of Ivy, Dusted Mauves, Violets of Thistle, Rich Berry Red of Amarantham and Silver Birch will glide through light and shadow to present a palette of contrasts.

“AXIL was built from the amalgamation of independence and coexistence. To me, AXIL is a vision of the future as we each see it. Every garment is designed to bring alive your visions of the world as it should be – the world as it will be when the generations ahead of us embrace it and all creation. I look forward to showcasing a visual representation of Lakmé’s theme of #BetterIn3D which is truly synonymous with my style and ethos.”, said Amit Aggarwal.

Every detail promises to empower the human form; front zips, structured chiffons, ripped tulle and water finished fabrics in flowing organza, will tell a tale of harmonious co-existence of the natural and manmade. Talking about the association, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakmé said, “This season, our theme, #BetterIn3D, is about unveiling the future of beauty & fashion while bringing out a new dimension in you. We are excited to partner with Amit and witness his interpretation of Lakmé’s theme through futuristic designs.”

–IANS

tb/