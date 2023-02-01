INDIA

Amit Jogi calls on KCR in Hyderabad

Janata Congress party President Amit Jogi on Wednesday called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here.

The son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, along with his party leaders, held a meeting with KCR.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Jogi discussed with CM KCR Telangana’s development, political developments taking place in the country, and national affairs.

He was curious to know about the aims and objectives of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and KCR explained these to him.

Jogi, who felt the need for alternative political forces in national politics, welcomed the formation of the BRS national party. He congratulated KCR for setting the Telangana governance as a role model for the country in a short time and working hard to make Telangana at the forefront of the country in the fields of welfare and development.

He also presented the autobiography of his father to KCR.

Janata Congress Party has three MLAs in the Chhattisgarh Assembly.

