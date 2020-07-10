Canindia News

Amit Sadh on ‘Breathe 2’: Long journey getting into skin of Kabir Sawant’s new avatar

Actor Amit Sadh has spoken about his character Kabir Sawant from “Breathe: Into The Shadows”.

He says it has been a long painful journey getting into the skin of the new avatar of his role.

Amit took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the web-series.

He captioned the image: “There is a madness to the method, And a method to the madness! It has been a long painful journey getting into the skin of the new avatar of Kabir Sawant. A character whose past is as dark and twisted as the moment he lives in – it made me realise the extreme limits of human strength.

“Push yourself and you can move the mountain. Kabir Sawant reporting again. See you on the other side!!

“Breathe: Into The Shadows” marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who will be seen in the lead roles, along with Saiyami Kher.

