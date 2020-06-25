Amit Sadh’s hot new look for ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ will leave you wanting for more

Actor Amit Sadh’s first look in “Breathe: Into The Shadows” has been unveiled. There’s a new twist in the crime thriller web series as his character Inspector Kabir Sawant lands up in a jail.

The poster shows him flaunting a beefed-up body while his introduction video has a surprise element — Kabir Sawant is behind bars for reasons yet to be unfolded.

“Excited to return as Kabir Sawant in a new, un-imaginable avatar! ‘Breathe’ and Kabir have connected with fans all over the world and the show’s theme of going the distance to protect the ones you love, has resonated all across,” said Amit.

“Breathe: Into the Shadows” is the second chapter of the web series “Breathe, and it marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who will be seen in the lead roles, along with Saiyami Kher.

“This new story has become even more special with Abhishek and Nithya joining in and together, we can’t wait to take you back to the world of ‘Breathe’. This time, Into The Shadows,” said Amit.

The trailer of the Amazon Prime Video show is scheduled for launch on July 1. The series is slated to release on July 10.