‘Avrodh’ has been a very special experience for Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh says working in an upcoming web series about the Uri surgical strike has been a special experience, and he hopes he has done justice to the role.

Titled “Avrodh: The Siege Within”, the series casts Amit in the role of Major Tango, an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission.

Writers are the real creators … or Atleast the first start or the roots !!my salute to all the writers of #Avrodh and all the WRITERS… I am happy the emphasis on this aspect of art form has begun in India … and @nairsameer it’s an honour knowing you ! Much love ! https://t.co/shOvphb34n — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 24, 2020

“It’s a delight for an artiste to portray a character so iconic and deeply rooted in history. At the same time, it’s about filling in huge shoes, so there is a lot of accountability in being Major Videep and in leading the most talked-about mission by Indian armed forces,” Amit said.