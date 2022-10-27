Actor Amit Sadh, who is set to reprise his character of Kabir Sawant in the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’, feels that the recently launched trailer of the show is quite balanced and gives equal importance to every character.

The trailer of the second season of ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ was unveiled on Thursday and brings the show back to the audience after a wait of over two years. Peppered with high-octane action sequences, the trailer showcases how remorseless J (Abhishek Bachchan) has returned from where he left off to complete the unfinished task of catching the remaining 6 victims. Kabir (Amit Sadh) will be seen going all out to catch hold of J and his actions.

Amit, who continues his chase for J in Season 2, said: “Breathe: Into the Shadows’ season 2 is much bigger and complex. Since the very first instalment, Breathe has become a huge part of my life. I love the trailer, I think the fans are going to love it. The most amazing thing is that it shows the world, the thrill and a glimpse of every character and their stakes.”

Praising the balanced nature of the trailer, he further said: “Personally, I love it because it is a balanced trailer and does not favour any particular character. I am all for everyone getting the limelight and for that, I compliment the team at Amazon and my director for giving us equal importance. I’ve been a part of the previous Breathe: Into The Shadows season and I’m very excited to be a part of the second season as well.”

The second season of the psychological thriller will once again feature Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead, along with Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur. Joining the ensemble cast is Naveen Kasturia, who will add more troubles to the mysterious murders.

Revealing a little bit about the new season on the trailer launch, Abhishek Bachchan said: “The merciless chase which started in season 1 takes an even more ruthless path in season 2. This season will witness all characters evolve and get much deeper into the mess. The viewers have waited for 2 years for the sequel, and it is a delight to watch them anticipate what we have to offer. I’m glad that season 2 is finally about to unfold and unveil many more mysteries and mind games. I hope viewers across the globe enjoy the breathtaking chase”.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is co-created and directed by Mayank Sharma who also helmed the previous season.

‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ season 2 will drop on November 9, 2022, on Prime Video.

