Amit Sadh: Hope I can learn from my mistakes, continue to inspire

by CanIndia New Wire Service

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh in his latest social media post said that he hopes to learn from his mistakes and continue to inspire.

Amit shared a string of pictures from the web-show “Avrodh: The Siege Within”.

Alongside the image, Amit wrote: “Sharing few still from #Avrodh! Thank you again for giving my characters and the stories I try to bring to you so much love and acceptance!! And also for calling me out, when I faulter and when I’m uninspiringng.”

He added: I hope I can learn from my mistakes and continue to inspire. I love this relationship and this means the world to me.”

The actor has started shooting for his upcoming digital project titled “Zidd”, an action-packed series.

