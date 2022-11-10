ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Amit Sadh says his ‘Breathe’ character never left his system

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Amit Sadh, who reprises his role of the tough cop Kabir Sawant in the recently released season of the streaming show ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’, says that the character never left his system precisely because he has now been a part of the show for six years now. The first season of ‘Breathe’ came out in 2017 and was in the making since 2016.

Elaborating on the same, Amit Sadh shares, “I think I’ve somewhat lived with Kabir so I didn’t need to revisit the series before starting the shoot again. But I did live with Kabir for a long time, for 6 years. It did not leave me, until I think this season ended.”

He mentions further that all three seasons of the show have been shot at different stages of his life. In his honest confession, “I didn’t even know that there will be season 2 of the series when we were filming season 1, and that it will reach at this stage where it is right now.”

The psychological crime thriller returned after two years with Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur reprising their roles, while Naveen Kasturia is the new addition in season 2.

Amit adds, “I want to thank Mayank for giving me this character and allowing me to shine. A lot of times you don’t get the freedom as an actor in the films or work that you do, but I think Mayank has given me so much freedom that the fear and hesitation from within is all gone, and because of that I think I’m able to be a good Kabir.”

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has also co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.

The much-awaited Amazon Original exclusively released on Prime Video on November 9 in India and 240 countries worldwide.

20221110-140403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Dev DD’ season 2 brings back Rashmi Agdekar in lesbian avatar

    Kamya Punjabi reveals how she prepared for her role in ‘Sanjog’

    South films go national; Hindi films fail to deliver (IANS Column:...

    SRK is one of the most down-to-earth actors I’ve met: Aanjjan...