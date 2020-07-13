Amit Sadh tests negative for Covid-19

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor had decided to get himself tested after Abhishek Bachchan, his “Breathe: Into The Shadows” co-star, tested Covid-19 positive late on Saturday.

“Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength!” the actor announced on his verified Twitter account on Monday.

On Sunday, Amit had informed his followers on Twitter: “Hi all. Thank you everyone for your concern and wishes. I am feeling perfectly fine. However, will get a precautionary Covid-19 test done today.”

Commenting on the actor’s post on Monday, fans have expressed relief and shared prayers for his health.