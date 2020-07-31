There are no big or small roles, says Avrodh star Amit Sadh

Avrodh actor Amit Sadh says there are no small roles or big roles, just small thinking and big intentions.

“There are no small roles or big roles. There are small thinking and big intentions. Something that I firmly believe is that it is the audience’s love and acceptance that makes something big,” Amit tweeted.

There are no small roles or big roles. There are small thinking & big intentions. Something that I firmly believe is that it's audiences love & acceptance that makes something big. pic.twitter.com/0r8BPAKRMa — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 31, 2020

“I’m fortunate I’ve been able to connect with audiences/fans/viewers in a way I could never imagine. And for that a heartfelt thank you to each & every one of you. Let’s continue this ride. Lots of love,” he added.

I'm fortunate I've been able to connect with audiences/fans/viewers in a way I could never imagine.



And for that a heartfelt thank you to each & every one of you. Let's continue this ride. Lots of love! 🙏♥️🤗#Avrodh now streaming on @SonyLIV — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 31, 2020

Amit had three releases this weekend. In the Vidya Balan-starrer “Shakuntala Devi“, he has a small but interesting role as Ajay Kumar, husband of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, Anupama. In the web series “Avrodh: The Siege Within”, he has the central role of Major Tango, an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission.

Avrodh: The Siege Within” is directed by Raj Acharya, and it also features Darshan Kumar, Pavail Gulati, Neeraj Kabi, Madhurima Tuli, Anant Mahadevan, Vikram Gokhale and Arif Zakaria. The 10-part series went live on an OTT platform on July 31.

That apart he also features in the OTT-released film, “Yaara”.