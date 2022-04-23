Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a grand memorial at the Jagdishpur fort in Bihar to pay tribute to Babu Veer Kunwar Singh, who had led a battery of mutineers against the East India Company during the first freedom struggle of 1857, also known as the Sepoy Mutiny.

Shah was on a one-day visit to Bihar on Saturday where he went to Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district to celebrate the valour of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh.

The BJP state wing had organized an event at Jagdishpur where supporters of the saffron party assembled and waved 78,000 national flags, creating a new record.

While addressing the rally in Jagdishpur, Shah said that historians did not give proper respect to Babu Veer Kunwar Singh who fought against the Britishers at the age of 80.

“The way the people of Bihar came for the event in large numbers despite the soaring temperature was a real tribute to Kunwar Singh. I became speechless after seeing the patriotism of people in Jagdishpur today. The historians have done injustice to Babu Ji. He deserves more respect as a freedom fighter and for his contributions to the freedom struggle. The people of Bihar have given real tribute today,” Shah said.

During the event, India scripted a new record by waving 78,000 national flags.

