Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata, holds meeting with Bengal BJP leaders

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah arrived at Kolkata on Friday evening to attend the meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council at the West Bengal state Secretariat Nabanna on Saturday morning.

Shah arrived at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here by a special Border Security Force (BSF) flight at around 9.30 p.m.

From the airport, he went to the BJP’s state headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane with state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari accompanying him in the same vehicle.

At the headquarters, he had a meeting with the top leaders of the state unit of BJP for little more than 30 minutes. Around 10.40 p.m., Shah went to a hotel at Eastern Metropolitan Bypass for the night-stay.

Emerging out of the meeting, BJP’s national Vice President Dilip Ghosh said that Shah enquired about the political and law and order situation. “This is the first time that he came to our state headquarters since the time he assumed the chair of the Union home minister,” he said.

Besides Shah, others to be present at the Eastern Zonal Council meeting on Saturday morning include West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts from Odisha, Jharkhand, and Sikkim. However, instead of Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, the meeting will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister, Tejaswi Yadav, who arrived in Kolkata on Friday night.

Now all eyes will be on whether there will be a one-on-one meeting between Shah and Banerjee.

