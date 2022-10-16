INDIA

Amit Shah calls Chintan Shivir of all Home Ministers, invites Mamata

NewsWire
0
0

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called a Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of all the states on October 27-28 at Surajkund, Haryana.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot have also been invited to join the meeting. Banerjee and Gehlot also hold the Home portfolio in their respective states. However, Banerjee’s presence in the meeting has not been confirmed yet, sources said.

The two-day brain storming session has been convened to discuss the issues and problems related to internal security. The MHA believes that some problems related to internal security can be eliminated on the basis of mutual coordination among the states.

Apart from this, issues related to policing, public security, fire fighting etc. in the states will also be discussed.

According to sources, along with the Home Ministers, the Home Secretary and Director General of Police of all the states will also take part in the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reportedly stay in Surajkund for both the days.

20221016-170801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Administration of Covid precaution dose for 18 plus gets underway

    Country’s youngest Mayor gets engaged to Kerala’s Youngest MLA

    Will give Muslims viable option in Delhi like Hyderabad: AIMIM

    Elderly couple murdered in UP