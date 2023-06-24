INDIA

Amit Shah chairs all-party meet over violence-hit Manipur

NewsWire
0
0

An all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation in the violence-hit Manipur started here on Saturday.

The meeting is being attended by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP President J.P. Nadda, former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, RJD’s Manoj Jha, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien, Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and several officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to sources, the Centre will brief the opposition leaders about the actions it had taken in the last 50 days to maintain calm in Manipur and also seek their support for restorating normalcy in the violence-hit state.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been critical of the Centre and the Manipur government for failing to control the situation since the ethnic violence first erupted on May 3.

The Congress has also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over issue.

At least 120 people have died,over 400 others injured and some 50,650 men, women and children have been displaced in Manipur so far.

20230624-155005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Minor girl gang-raped in Bihar’s Banka

    Anil Agarwal Foundation supports Ranthambore National Park

    Kashmir Cup 2023 – Uniting youth through cricket in Srinagar

    Dispose of garbage from Bhubaneswar city, demands Odisha BJP