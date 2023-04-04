INDIA

Amit Shah condoles deaths in Sikkim avalanche

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences over the deaths in avalanche in Sikkim on Tuesday.

“My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim.We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured”, he said in a tweet.

A major avalanche struck the Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula in Sikkim, leaving at least seven tourists dead and 11 others injured, officials said.

