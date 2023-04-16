INDIA

Amit Shah confers ‘Maharashtra Bhushan’ on reformer Appasaheb Dharmadhikari

NewsWire
0
0

Renowned social reformer Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, revered as ‘Appasaheb Dharmadhikari’, was conferred the coveted ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award – 2022’ in the presence of an estimated crowd of two million devotees, here on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the honour to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, 77, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries.

The award, comprising a medal, a citation and Rs 25,00,000, was handed over to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, who was earlier conferred the Padma Shri in 2017.

Incidentally, his father and a renowned preacher-reformer, the late Dr. Narayan Vishnu Dharmadhikari, remembered as ‘Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari’ was also conferred the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award-2008’.

Shinde described Appasaheb Dharmadhikari as instrumental in social and society building activities like afforestation, blood donation and medical camps, shunning dowry system, empowering women and tribals, organising training for children and adult literacy centres, holding job fairs, cleanliness, eradicating superstitions, conducting de-addiction, national integration and preaching to the masses on traditional and religious values.

The famed 80-year-old regular gatherings, known as ‘Shri Baithaks’, were launched in October 1943 by the late Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari, and for the past over three decades, his son Appasaheb Dharmadhikari has taken it forward, with Shinde also one of the devoted followers.

20230416-125204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Patanjali Foods says no impact on financial position after exchanges freeze...

    Won’t contest Cong prez poll, Sonia Gandhi to decide Raj CM...

    Three held in UP for stoning monkey to death

    Happiness and joy through fitness