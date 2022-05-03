INDIA

‘Amit Shah go back’: K’taka Youth Cong stages protest

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Youth Congress staged a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and urged him to go back, alleging that he encouraged corruption.

The agitators gathered near Congress Bhavan near Race Course Road, raised slogans such as ‘Amit Shah go back’, ‘Kannada virodhi Amit Shah’ (anti-Kannada Amit Shah) and ‘Amit Shah supporting corruption’.

The agitators alleged that ruling BJP is protecting those involved in PSI scandal. They also slammed that Amit Shah is talking about Hindi imposition.

Manohar, a Congress leader, stated that Amit Shah should make it public on how much share he gets from the corruption practised in the state by the ruling BJP leaders.

“The BJP is indulging in all departments and in all recruitment process… the genuine candidates who appeared in exams have been betrayed by the BJP. The people of the state won’t forgive them,” said G. Janardhan, another Congress leader.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are not condemning the corruption practised in the state. It seems the central leaders are taking their share,” he said.

“Amit Shah is trying to impose Hindi language in Karnataka. He should understand that if he proposes to neglect Kannada language, the people will teach a good lesson,” stated L. Jayasimha, a Youth Congress leader.

20220503-194101

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj CM retains home, finance as ministers distributed portfolios

    RLDA invites online bids for leasing 7.36 acre land in Chennai

    Cabinet nod for one post of director at Nagpur NDRF academy

    SC agrees to hear plea against more time for NGOs to...