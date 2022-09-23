INDIA

Amit Shah had to request people to clap for his speech: Kushwaha

NewsWire
0
1

JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha said that there was “no enthusiasm” among the people who attended the rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar’s Purnea on Friday.

He claimed that Amit Shah was forced to ask people again and again to clap for his speech and show enthusiasm.

“The people who came into the rally were clapping only after Amit Shah requested them. This clearly indicates that there is no attraction of people towards the BJP. The people of Bihar do not trust the saffron party anymore,” he said.

The people of Bihar are smart now, and they are well aware of the lies of BJP, he added.

JD-U spokesperson Abhishek Jha said: “BJP is blaming us for breaching its trust but I want to ask BJP why its alliance partners are leaving it. They have the ideology to backstab its alliance partners. They should not forget the 2015 Vidhan Sabha election of Bihar when PM Narendra Modi had conducted 42 rallies across the state and won only 53 assembly seats. The people of Bihar will teach them lessons in the upcoming elections.”

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said: “Amit Shah did not talk about the special status of Bihar that people were expecting. They are miffed with the lies of BJP and will teach them a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The people of Bihar will whitewash the saffron party in Bihar in 2024 and no one would take its name in 2025 Assembly election.”

20220923-221203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Goa govt issues health advisory amid heat wave warning

    Stalin welcomes SC ruling on NEET-PG admission with OBC quota

    Escape for an intimate & indulgent celebrations

    Rashtrapati Bhavan tour, Change of Guard Ceremony to resume for public...