The BJP has sounded a poll bugle in Karnataka with Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarking on a two-day state tour and addressing a public meeting in Mandya, a JD(S) bastion.

Ahead of Shah’s visit, BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh slammed JD(S) for family politics. The party dubbed ‘Pancharatna’ Yatra taken out by JD(S) as a “flop show”. Minister for Higher Education Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayan openly declared that Amit Shah’s visit is to strategise and consolidate the vote bank in southern Karnataka region.

To this, former CM and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy replied that Mandya district is not anyone’s property. “Adanis and Ambanis may come to you. Poor people will come to me for their future,” he stated.

“Let Amit Shah descend in a rocket in Mandya. Will the people reject us just because they are asked by BJP leaders?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

Amit Shah is participating in a slew of programmes organised in Mandya, Bengaluru Urban districts on December 30 and 31. He will address a public convention in Mandya and is expected to launch an offensive on opposition parties especially on JD (S).

He will inaugurate a mega dairy built at a cost of Rs 260.90 crore. He will visit Karnataka Rajya Souharda Samyukta Sahakara Niyamita in Bengaluru and virtually inaugurate many projects at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Regional Headquarters.

He is also expected to attend booth President’s and booth level agents convention at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The southern state comprises more than 60 Assembly seats, influenced by the Vokkaliga vote bank. After consolidating vote base in north Karnataka by announcing reservation quota for Panchamasali Lingayats and giving consent to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of much sought after Kalasa-Banduri project which would quench the thirst of major districts in north Karnataka, the BJP is all set to consolidate its base in southern region. The Assembly polls will be held in less than four months.

20221230-102202