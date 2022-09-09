INDIA

Amit Shah in Rajasthan on two-day visit

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jaisalmer on late Friday evening on a two-day visit to Rajasthan.

He reached the headquarters of the Border Security Force’s Dabla South Sector where he will spend the night at the BSF Officers Institute.

Shah will visit Tanot Mata temple on Saturday morning. After offering prayers, he will perform Bhoomi Pujan of the Tourism Development Centre in the temple premises.

Funds worth Rs 17.67 crore have been approved for the Tanot Mata temple, near the India-Pakistan border, which is planned to be developed for tourism. A weapon exhibition and photo gallery etc. will be set up by BSF for the tourists.

The state Tourism Department had been long making efforts to promote border tourism in the state, and had held several meetings with the Union Tourism Ministry and the BSF. The central ministry had then approved the proposal of Rajasthan Tourism Department to develop Tanot complex for tourists.

Shah will reach Air Force Station Jaisalmer by helicopter at 10.35 a.m., and from there, he will leave for Jodhpur at 11.10 a.m.

20220909-223603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Five of family killed in road accident in UP

    Sidhu meets Amarinder over tea, patch-up on menu?

    IPL 2022: Shaw unlikely to feature in Delhi’s remaining league matches,...

    ED searches 15 locations in poll-bound Bengal