INDIA

Amit Shah in TN, to hold talks with senior BJP leaders

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a short visit to Chennai, will be meeting senior leaders of the BJP and Hindutva ideologues.

The senior leader will be meeting party functionaries at the BJP state headquarters in Chennai. The Union Home Minister had earlier in the day attended a private function in the city of a leading business group.

Amit Shah, according to senior party leaders, will hold a brainstorming session with the party office-bearers and senior leaders. Sources in the party told IANS that the meeting would focus on the prospects of the party and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He would also be meeting Hindutva ideologues and senior leaders of the RSS. The Union Home minister’s visit to the party headquarters is considered a major boost to the party’s local leadership which is engaged in a bitter battle with the ruling DMK in the Dravidian land.

It has to be noted that ever since the new president, former IPS officer, K. Annamalai assumed office as the BJP state president, the party’s graph has been on the ascendancy.

Dr G. Padmanabhan, Director, of Socio-Economic Development Foundation, a Madurai-based think tank while speaking to IANS said, “The visit of Amit Shah is indeed a very positive one for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. The BJP is a major movement in Tamil Nadu and is trying to get into the opposition space at the expense of the AIADMK which is reeling under the ego clashes of its senior leaders.”

He adds,” Amit Shah is a political leader who micromanages elections and his presence will motivate the cadres as well as local leaders who are more important in the electioneering process”.

20221112-154405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 60% of mid-sized Indian firms faced data breach in 2021

    Admit only moderate/severe Covid patients, Telangana hospitals tols

    ED summons Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal smuggling case

    IANS-CVoter Snap Poll: Indians divided over Uddhav Thackeray’s ability to win...