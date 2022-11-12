Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a short visit to Chennai, will be meeting senior leaders of the BJP and Hindutva ideologues.

The senior leader will be meeting party functionaries at the BJP state headquarters in Chennai. The Union Home Minister had earlier in the day attended a private function in the city of a leading business group.

Amit Shah, according to senior party leaders, will hold a brainstorming session with the party office-bearers and senior leaders. Sources in the party told IANS that the meeting would focus on the prospects of the party and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He would also be meeting Hindutva ideologues and senior leaders of the RSS. The Union Home minister’s visit to the party headquarters is considered a major boost to the party’s local leadership which is engaged in a bitter battle with the ruling DMK in the Dravidian land.

It has to be noted that ever since the new president, former IPS officer, K. Annamalai assumed office as the BJP state president, the party’s graph has been on the ascendancy.

Dr G. Padmanabhan, Director, of Socio-Economic Development Foundation, a Madurai-based think tank while speaking to IANS said, “The visit of Amit Shah is indeed a very positive one for the BJP in Tamil Nadu. The BJP is a major movement in Tamil Nadu and is trying to get into the opposition space at the expense of the AIADMK which is reeling under the ego clashes of its senior leaders.”

He adds,” Amit Shah is a political leader who micromanages elections and his presence will motivate the cadres as well as local leaders who are more important in the electioneering process”.

