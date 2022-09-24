Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the Sashahtra Seema Bal (SSB) camp in Kishanganj in Bihar and inaugurated 5 outposts of the border guarding force.

“In Delhi, we thought that the duties of SSB jawans in the border areas of Bihar are easy as we have friendly relationships with both the neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan. But when I came to the borders, I understood the challenges you all face on the border. The borders of Nepal and Bhutan are porous with India and keeping an eye on every person is a tough job,” Shah said.

Shah also appreciated the efforts of SSB in the Maoist-affected districts of Bihar and Jharkhand.

“Due to the efforts of SSB jawans along with other armed forces, Maoists are almost wiped out from Bihar,” Shah said.

Earlier, Amit Shah went to Budhi Kali Mandir in Kishanganj and offered Puja.

He also broke the security protocol to meet the supporters who were waiting outside the temple. Shah stepped out from his SUV and greeted them.

Shah held a meeting with the BJP leaders of Seemanchal districts including Purnea, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar in MGM medical college Kishanganj and gave the target of winning 3 out of 4 Lok Sabha seats of Purnea division in the 2024 general polls.

He also asked the leaders to prepare for the 2025 Vidhan Sabha election and win 19 assembly seats out of 24.

Shah also gave a target to the leaders of Seemanchal to deploy 10 youths on one polling booth in the next 3 months.

He was on a two-day visit to Seemanchal region to kick-off the Lok Sabha 2024 poll campaign. After the end of two-day stay in Bihar, he returned to Delhi in the evening.

