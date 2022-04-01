Karnataka is the only state in the country to set up an exclusive bank for milk producers, Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah said here on Friday.

After launching the logo of the cooperative bank, Shah said, “Karnataka’s cooperative movement is among the most successful ones in the country.

“Karnataka is placed in the ‘A’ category among states which have achieved success in the cooperative sector. Karnataka’s cooperative movement will be written in golden letters for its success. I am confident that the cooperative movement in the state will reach every village.”

The minister added that setting up of the Ksheera Samridhi Bank would boost rural development.

“Farmers would be made Aatmanirbhar through distribution of credit cards for milk producers. The cooperative sector would be strengthened in every village of the state,” Shah said.

