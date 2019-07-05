Amit Shah launches BJP membership drive in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 6 (IANS) BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the party’s membership campaign in Telangana by issuing a membership card to a tribal woman here.

Shah had lunch at the residence of Soni Nayak at Ranganayakula Thanda, a tribal hamlet in Mamidipalli village of Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The BJP chief interacted with the tribal woman and her family members. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, BJP’s Telangana unit chief K. Laxman, national General Secretary P. Muralidhar Rao and other leaders.

This is Shah’s first visit to Telangana since the BJP-led NDA retained power at the Centre.

The party, which is upbeat over winning four Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, is planning to expand its base in the state with an aggressive membership drive.

–IANS

ms/kr