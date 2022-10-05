INDIA

Amit Shah likely to attend state executive committee meeting in K’taka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to take part in the state executive committee meeting scheduled to be held on October 7 at the Palace Grounds here, said sources in the BJP.

The crucial meeting was postponed multiple times because of the flood situation in the state. The party has now finalised the date and approached the office of the Home Minister for his participation in the meeting.

Though a final confirmation is yet to come, Shah has responded positively to the invitation, BJP insiders said.

BJP’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, state unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, national general secretary C.T. Ravi and others will take part in the meeting.

The BJP in Karnataka is strategising to counter Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi. The padayatra is evoking good response in the state, and interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi is also scheduled to take part in it on Thursday.

The saffron party has also planned a series of conventions and state-wide tours. Chief Minister Bommai has announced that he would take up a state-wide tour along with Yediyurappa after the Dasara festivities, which concluded on Wednesday.

The BJP is also organising a mega rally for other backward classes in Kalaburagi on October 30, in which it expects five lakh people from all over the state to participate.

