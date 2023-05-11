INDIA

Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal in June to review BJP’s organisational structure

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given indications to the state BJP leadership in West Bengal of visiting the state again in June, sources from the party’s state committee said.

Shah gave this assurance to the party’s state leadership during his one-day visit to the state this week on the occasion of the birth anniversary celebration of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. He also attended a function of Border Security Force (BSF) at the latter’s outpost at the Benapole-Petrapole Border in North 24 Parganas district.

However, a member of the state committee said that the likely visit of Shah next month is aimed at reviewing the party’s organisational structure in the state and identify the lapses there in the backdrop of the panchayat polls scheduled for this year.

However, he added, all attempts will be made by the party’s state unit to arrange for a public meeting to be addressed by Shah, as he did at Suri in Birbhum district in April, where he said that if BJP wins 35 out of 32 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal in 2024, then the Trinamool Congress state government might collapse even before 2025.

During his visit to Kolkata during the current week, the Union home minister, despite his busy schedule, had a brief interaction with the top state leaders and advised them to make extensive district tours in the interim period encouraging the grassroots level party workers to concentrate on strengthening of the booth-level organisation for the forthcoming rural civic body polls.

“The Union home minister has specially emphasised that the leadership should take the rural civic body polls with equal seriousness like that of Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, since the party’s results in the panchayat polls will show the direction for the strategies to be adopted for the big battle of 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” the state committee member said.

