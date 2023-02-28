INDIA

Amit Shah, Nadda hold meeting on BJP strategy for Telangana polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J.P. Nadda and other central leaders discussed the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana with the party’s state leaders in the national capital on Tuesday.

A crucial meeting was held at Nadda’s residence in Delhi which was attended by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP’s incharge for Telangana Tarun Chugh, state party President Bandi Sanjay and other leaders.

Amit Shah and Nadda discussed with the state leaders the public outreach programmes undertaken by the party in the state and gave directions to strengthen the party in the run-up to the elections.

After the meeting, Bandi Sanjay told reporters that BJP will come to power in the state as people want a change and see the BJP as the only alternative to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He said the BRS and the Congress were spreading lies that BJP does not have leaders and candidates in all constituencies. “We have strong leaders in all 119 Assembly constituencies,” he said.

Sanjay claimed that the BJP is ready for Assembly elections whenever they are held. He announced that a massive public meeting would be organised soon for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited.

He said the central leaders elicited opinions of the state leaders about various programmes undertaken by the party and gave suggestions on how to take the programmes forward in the coming days.

The state BJP chief said the central leadership expressed satisfaction over the response to 11,000 corner meetings organised by the party across the state recently.

Replying to a query, Sanjay said the BJP has nothing to do with Delhi liquor policy scam and arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. “BJP is in no way concerned with the liquor case. The CBI is conducting the investigations,” he said.

The BJP leader, however, criticized Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not responding to the allegations against his daughter K. Kavitha in the liquor case. “The CBI has mentioned Kavitha’s name four times in the charge sheet. Why is KCR silent on this,” he asked.

BJP MPs K. Laxman, D. Arvind, MLA Eatala Rajender, D.K. Aruna, Vijaya Shanti,AG. Vivek, Rajagopal Reddy, Jitender Reddy and other leaders attended the meeting.

