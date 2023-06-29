Uncategorized

Amit Shah, Nadda, Santhosh meet PM Modi ahead of reshuffle in govt and party

Several top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and party President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here on Wednesday.

According to party sources, besides Shah and Nadda, General Secretary, Organisation, B.L. Santhosh is also present in the meeting at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

According to party sources, discussions are going on the reshuffling in the Union Cabinet as well as in the party.

The source said that few ministers will be given some post in the party while some party leaders will be given positions in the government.

Earlier Shah, Nadda, and Santhosh had held three meetings in last few days ago. The BJP leaders had also shared the details of the meetings with the RSS.

The source said that the three leaders have shared the blueprint of their discussions and the feedback it got during those meetings with the Prime Minister and in coming days more meetings will take place before coming to conclusion.

