Amit Shah offers puja in Tripura temple, inaugurates silver made door

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived here on Tuesday to address a public gathering on the occasion of completion of four-years of BJP-led government in Tripura, offered “puja” at the famous Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, 60 kilometre south of state capital Agartala.

Shah also inaugurated the silver made door of the Kali temple, regarded as the most holy site after Kalighat in Kolkata and Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Officials said that the door was made of 20 kg silver and Burmese Teak at a cost of Rs 20 lakh.

Former Tripura king Dhanya Manikya (1463 to 1515) built the Tripura Sundari Temple in 1501. It is one of the 51 Hindu Shakti Peethas in India.

