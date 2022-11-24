On the second day of the three-day celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of 17th-century Ahom Army General Lachit Borphukan, Union Home Minister attended as chief guest of the plenary session held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Thursday.

Referring to Lachit Borphukan as a breakwater to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s expansionist ambitions towards the nations of Southeast Asia, Shah credited him with being a central force that stopped the Islamisation of a large swathe of land spanning several nations, cultural identities, and ethnicities.

The Union Minister said Lachit Borphukan was not a commander alone but a symbol of patriotism whose saga of valour and courage should not be limited to the boundaries of Assam alone but should spread across the country.

Shah also lauded Lachit Borphukan’s skills in using diplomacy and war strategy against a numerically and militarily stronger Mughal force as worthy of further studies and discussion.

He also praised the Ahom Army General’s skillful negotiations with leaders of various ethnicities inhabiting Assam in forming a united front against the invading Mughal forces.

Shah also appealed to the new-age historians to stop lamenting about the neglect of Lachit Borphukan’s saga by their predecessors and work towards ensuring he is accorded his rightful place in the discourse of history and historical studies in days to come.

He also exuded confidence this initiative to hold Lachit Borphukan’s 400th birth anniversary celebration at the national capital would be a step towards making the Ahom Army general a household name in days to come.

Shah also appealed to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to publish a book on the heroic life of the great Ahom General in at least 10 recognised languages of the country.

“It would help in spreading the ideals of Lachit Borphukan among citizens in nooks and corners across India,” Shah added.

The plenary session was also attended by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Petroleum Rameswar Teli, Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, Members of Parliament Tapan Gogoi, Ranjan Gogoi, Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, among others.

