INDIA

Amit Shah pitches for Tamilian as PM, claims DMK didn’t let Kamaraj, Moopanar rise

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that a Tamil from a poor family should become the Prime Minister of India, party sources said.

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu against backdrop of 2024 Lok Sabha election, was addressing a closed door party office bearers meeting at Chennai.

Taking a dig at DMK and its late patriarch M. Karunanidhi, he said that senior Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu like K. Kamaraj and G.K. Moopanar had the potential to become Prime Minister but Karunanidhi scuttled their chances.

The call for a Tamil Prime Minister by Amit Shah is seen as move to corner the DMK which has said that it will win all 39 Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and also the only seat of Puducherry.

The ‘Tamil Prime Minister’ remarks come against the backdrop of the BJP’s outreach to Tamil Nadu as evinced by it taking the Sengol from Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself installing it inside the new parliament building.

20230611-174802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MVA govt stable, safe under Uddhav Thackeray: Praful Patel

    UP cops seize Rs 1 crore cash from car in Noida

    Union Budget 2023-24: Centre likely to grant generous funds to poll-bound...

    China’s Belt and Road Initiative hits bump of poor risk management