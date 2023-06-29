INDIA

Amit Shah slams Nitish Kumar at Bihar rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his Hunkar rally in the state’s Lakhisarai, saying he was questioning those “who had given him his post”.

“Paltu Babu Nitish Kumar was asking about what the Narendra Modi government has done in the last 9 years.. I want to ask Nitish Babu to give some respect to those who made you the Chief Minister of Bihar. You are asking questions to those who have given you the post of Chief Minister.

“PM Narendra Modi has done many things for 70 crore poor people of the country. The Modi government has been working for the welfare of poor people, prestige and security of the country,” Shah said.

“Nitish Kumar is asking about our work and I want to tell him that the Centre has given insurance for poor people up to Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. We have constructed 75 lakh toilets in Bihar, and 37 lakh houses for poor people. Has Nitish Kumar given any house to the people of Bihar?”he asked.

“Nitish Kumar is not going to become the Prime Minister of the country. He is fooling Lalu Prasad Yadav . Nitish Kumar is sitting in the lap of the Congress. Nitish Kumar became a symbol of liquor, sand and Gundaraj in Bihar,” Shah said.

