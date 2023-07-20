Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and inquired about the landslide caused by heavy rains in Raigad district of the state.

The Home Minister also informed that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are carrying out rescue operations along with the district administration.

“Spoke to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the landslide caused by heavy rain in Maharashtra’s Raigad. Four NDRF teams have reached the spot, and are carrying out rescue operations along with the district administration,” Shah wrote in a tweet.

Reportedly, several people were killed following a landslide in a village under the Raigad district.

2023072042146