Amit Shah summons officials, reviews preparation to deal with flood situation

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) On a day when government offices are supposed to be closed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over an important meeting to review the flood situation in the country, particularly in the states of Bihar and Assam.

Shah instructed the top officials, including Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, to closely monitor the situation in the two states for the next 48 hours, saying that the best efforts should be made to respond swiftly to any emergency situation.

The chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also instructed to position rescue teams in the vulnerable areas. Besides, all officials of the state governments in BIhar and Assam have been put on high alert.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) informed that during the last 3-4 days, Assam and Bihar have received excess rainfall with extremely heavy down pours. Heavy rainfall is expected in these two states over the next 48 hours.

NDRF Director General (DG) apprised that 73 NDRF teams have been pre-positioned in the vulnerable areas of the flood-affected states along with all necessary equipment.

These teams are in addition to the teams kept on alert at the battalion headquarters and the Regional Response Centres (RRCs). NDRF teams have rescued about 750 persons in Assam and Bihar so far.

