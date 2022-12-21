Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday trained his guns on the Congress in Parliament over the cancellation of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA registration.

During the course of his reply in the Lok Sabha to a discussion on the drug menace in the country and the steps taken by the government to counter it, Shah while listing measures being undertaken to rehabilitate drug addicts, said the government is taking the help of several NGOs engaged in actual social work. But there is zero tolerance for those NGOs which work against the nation. He did not name the organisations.

Pointing towards the Opposition benches, Shah said, “Many NGOs are also helping us in rehabilitation of drug addicts. These are NGOs which are helping the nation and are doing actual social work. However there is no tolerance for those NGOs which are facing FCRA action and which are trying to change the country’s demography.”

Amid thumping of desks by the treasury benches, Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked Shah whether any action would be taken on the PM CARE Fund.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA registration was cancelled in October.

Last week, Shah had said that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation was cancelled as it had allegedly received Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese embassy.

The Home Minister had also claimed that the Foundation, which is headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, had received Rs 50 lakh from Zakir Naik, founder of the Islamic Research Foundation, which was banned by the government for its alleged involvement in terror activities.

