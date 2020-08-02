Amit Shah tests positive for Covid, admitted to hospital

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus and has got himself admitted in a Delhi hospital.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said that he got himself tested because there were “initial signs” of coronavirus. He said that he is fine but is getting admitted to a hospital on advice of doctors.

Shah also urged everyone who came in contact with him in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested.

India recorded 55,000 new cases on Sunday as the total cases crossed the 17 lakh mark. As many as 853 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

