Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally of BJP workers in Assam’s Dibrugarh town on Tuesday. He will also inaugurate a new regional office of the saffron party there.

“The Union Home Minister has given us some time from his scheduled visit to Arunachal Pradesh. He will inaugurate the newly built party office at Dibrugarh and will address a rally,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Shah’s public meeting will be held in Mancotta sports ground in Dibrugarh. CM Sarma along with Assam unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bhabesh Kalita inspected the preparedness of the programme.

Shah landed in Dibrugarh on Monday while he was enroute to Arunachal Pradesh to attend a few government programmes. He was received at the airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP MLA Taranga Gogoi and other dignitaries.

