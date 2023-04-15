Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Ponda, South Goa, on Sunday, a BJP officer bearer said here.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, former MP Narendra Sawaikar said that around 25,000 people will attend the meeting slated to begin at 4 p.m.

“The South Goa seat is among 160 constituencies of the country which we lost for few votes. Hence, the party has concentrated on these constituencies and central leaders have already toured South Goa to take review,” Sawaikar, who lost to Congress candidate Francisco Sardinha in the 2019 general elections, said.

“We are expecting 25,000 people to attend the public meeting. I appeal to people to attend the meeting and listen to the speech of our senior leader,” Sawaikar said.

Ahead of the event, the Union Minister will also meet party leaders at around 3.15 p.m., he added.

“Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, State President Sadanand Tanawade and others will speak. Our aim is to win both the Lok Sabha seats of Goa. Hence we are working in that directions.”

He also said that the joining of eight Congress MLAs in BJP and support of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak party will definitely help party to get more votes.

“This will be additional to us. Definitely it will help,” he said.

