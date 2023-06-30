INDIA

Amit Shah to address rally in Udaipur today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Gandhi Maidan in Udaipur on Friday during which he will corner the Congress government on various issues like Kanhaiya Lal’s murder, paper leak, corruption, deteriorating law and order, and highlight achievements of the Modi government, BJP sources said.

A huge stage has been set up which will be shared by 25 veteran leaders of the party, including CP Joshi, in-charge Arun Singh, co-incharge Vijaya Rahatkar, and others, said party leaders.

After this rally, Shah is likely to meet distinguished personalities from tribal belt, including retired officers, sportsmen and advocates.In a private hotel, Shah is scheduled to share a dialogue and collect feedback about party working with them, and have a lunch.

Former state party president Arun Chaturvedi, party state vice-president Hemraj Meena and party’s state co-ordinator Pramod Samar have been tasked to make arrangements for the gathering.

2023063031644

