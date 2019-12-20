Amit Shah to attend pro-CAA rally in Jodhpur on Jan 3

Jaipur, Dec 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah shall visit Jodhpur on January 3 to attend a rally been organised to support the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and spread awareness on the new act.

Shah’s visit comes as a strategic decision of the party as Jodhpur accommodates the highest number of Pak Hindu migrants who have been eagerly awaiting their citizenship while staying amid tough conditions here since years.

Also, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been on the forefront attacking central government on issues related to the CAA and the NRC. Hence, the BJP seems to be gearing up to attack him in his home turf as he has been accusing Modi and Shah of working on an agenda of making India a Hindu Nation.

Earlier Shah had visited Jodhpur before Lok Sabha elections to support the BJP MP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who defeated CM’s son Vaibhav Gehlot.

“Meanwhile, the rally in Jodhpur shall be huge with over 50,000 people participating in it. Jodhpur has been a centre of Pak migrants who shall participate in this rally to show their support to CAA,” said BJP state president Satish Poonia.

