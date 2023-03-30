INDIA

Amit Shah to attend two BJP events in Bihar on April 2

NewsWire
0
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Bihar on April 1 to participate in two BJP events, newly-appointed state President Samrat Chaudhary said on Thursday.

Shah will attend two events in Sasaram and Nawada districts on April 2 with the aim of strengthening the party structure in Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha election 2024.

“Amit Shah will come to Patna on April 1. He will stay the night and go to Sasaram city in Rohtas district the next day. After that event, he will also go to Nawada as well. Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, his visit is important and it will give fresh energy to the BJP workers,” Chaudhary said.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, this is Amit Shah’s fifth visit to Bihar.

“We are preparing a plan to win all 40 seats. The visit of the Home Minister is related to it. He will come from time to time and assess the situation,” Chaudhary said.

“We are organising an event to celebrate Emperor Ashoka’s birth anniversary in Sasaram. Amit Shah is coming here to participate in this event. We are expecting a large number of people to come to the event,” he said.

Chaudhary also slammed Chief Minster Nitish Kumar for taking credit for making a convention hall in the name of the Emperor in Patna.

“I want to say that the Emperor Ashoka Convention Hall was constructed due to the BJP. We have planned to construct a Samrat Ashok convention hall in every district headquarter but when Nitish Kumar separated from us, he changed the name. Whatever he said on Samrat Ashok was absolutely false,” he claimed.

20230330-192405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    In ‘Naya J&K’ Central schemes focus on common man; old narratives...

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: ‘Aga Naga’ song featuring Karthi, Trisha raises expectations...

    Four held for killing Muslim youth in UP’s Kushinagar; SHO removed

    Amritsar gears up for hospitality of G20 delegates