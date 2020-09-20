Amit Shah to be in Parliament on Sunday after Covid victory

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is to lay papers on the table in the Lok Sabha and introduce Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 along with two other Bills for passage, revised list of Business of the lower House reveals.

It will be his first presence during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament after he defeated coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic which infected him last month.

The Minister is expected to join proceedings of the House when it will assemble for the day at 3 pm. He will be present along with his two junior Ministers Nityanand Rai and G. Kishan Reddy, the legislative Business of the lower House mentions.

As per the legislative Business of the House, the Minister will lay Home Ministry papers on the Table and then introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 which seeks amendment into the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Shah will also move the National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 for its passage. The Minister’s name is mentioned in the legislative business list to press for the Bill which provides establishment and declare an institution to be known as the National Forensic Sciences University as an institution of national importance to facilitate and promote studies and research and to achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas and technology and other related fields.

The Minister’s name is also listed for the move of Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 for its consideration and passage. The Bill seeks to establish and declare an institution to be known as the Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance and to provide for its incorporation and matters connected.

Shah was expected to join the Lok Sabha on Saturday as National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 and Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 was listed on his name for the day. However, the Minister did not join the House because of some reasons.

Shah was discharged from AIIMS on Thursday evening, four days after being admitted there for a complete medical check-up.

On September 13, Shah was admitted to AIIMS for a complete check-up ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This was the third time he was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Shah had been suffering from post-Covid ailments for a month. On August 2, he had tested positive for Covid-19 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The Home Minister was discharged on August 14 after testing negative.

On August 18, Shah was admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid treatment after he complained of fatigue and bodyache. He recovered on August 29 and was discharged.

