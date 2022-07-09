Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the ‘North Zonal Council’meeting here on Saturday.

Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of eight states, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, are scheduled to participate in the meeting at Hotel Rambagh Palace.

States participating in the event are: Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The meeting, which is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m., is expected to deliberate on state’s internal security, border security, cyber crime, formation of collective work force, cross-border drug trade and water issue due to differences between state and central government on ERCP.

Shah is the chairman of the Northern Zonal Council. The Chief Ministers will discuss challenges faced by their states with the Home Minister and attempt to find a solution.

Each state will present a report on status of internal security, cyber security and border security among others.

The meeting also gains significance against the backdrop of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

The killers of Kanhaiya Lal have also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making the video viral. Agencies like SIT, ATS and SOG of Rajasthan Police are probing the terrorist connections of the attackers.

The Central Government has also handed over the investigation to the NIA (National Investigation Agency). Both the killers Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad are being interrogated by taking them on remand.

Later, three more accused have been arrested and investigation is under progress.

Incidents of violence and communal tension were also reported in Karauli, Jodhpur, Bhilwara and Bharatpur in the past.

Meanwhile, Shah’s visit to Jaipur stands significant as Rajasthan is a poll-bound state where elections will be held in December 2023.

This is Shah’s second visit in the last eight months.

