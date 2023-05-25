INDIA

Amit Shah to distribute nearly 45k job appointment letters in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday distribute appointment letters to nearly 45,000 Assam youths who have cleared the two-tier examinations for getting recruited in various state government departments.

Upon his arrival at the Guwahati airport earlier in the day, Shah was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

State ministers Ajanta Neog, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia and BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita were also present.

In the run-up of 2021 Assembly elections, Sarma had promised that if the BJP returned to power in the state, 1 lakh youths would be absorbed in government jobs within a year.

The Sarma-led government completed two years on May 10 and according to the Chief Minister, with this fresh list of 45,000, more than one lakh youths will be offered employment.

He further claimed that in July, the state government will start the recruitment process to fill up another 22,000 vacant posts.

Earlier, the program to hand over appointment letters to 45,000 youths was scheduled on May 11.

But in the wake of violence in Manipur, the program was postponed.

The Union Home Minister will also launch a mobile app for the Assam Police.

People in the state can lodge police complaints through this app without visiting the police station.

